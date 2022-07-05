Defence Ministry urges people not to panic over unconfirmed intelligence information

The Ministry of Defence has issued a clarification on the letter sent by the Inspector General of Police to the Defence Secretary regarding intelligence information of a purported terrorist attack which is presently seen circulating in the social media.

The disclosure of purported terrorist attack that may be carried out on 05th and 06th this month, evoking ‘Black July’, was taken up into consideration based on unconfirmed information received through intelligence sources, the ministry said in a statement.

“These are unverified intelligence information and there is no ground information that would associate the occurrence of such a terrorist attack invoking the ‘Black July’,” it said.

Further, it is informed that such an attack could be carried out by terrorist groups and anti-government groups may also incite violence to discredit and destabilize the government, the Defence Ministry alleged.

As maintaining public security and safety is of high priority all measures will be taken to ensure a high degree of security while investigations will be carried into the received intelligence, it said.

The Ministry of Defence requested the public not to panic and to carry on with their day to day work.