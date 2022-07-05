Litro Gas summoned before COPE today

July 5, 2022   08:12 am

A number of Parliamentary committees including the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) are scheduled to meet this week.

Accordingly, Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Litro Gas Terminal Lanka (Private) Limited have been summoned before the COPE which is scheduled to meet today (05). The COPE shall meet under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament (Prof) Charita Herath.

Also, the Ministry of Transport and Highways has been called to the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) which will also meet today under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament (Prof) Tissa Vitharana.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Urban Development and Housing is scheduled to meet on the 5th under the chairmanship of Minister Prasanna Ranatunga.

In addition to that, the Committee on Public Finance will also meet under the chairmanship of Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, to which the Inland Revenue Department has been summoned.

Furthermore, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka has been summoned before the COPE which is scheduled to meet on the 6th.

