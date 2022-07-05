President Rajapaksa arrives in Parliament

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived at the Parliament, a short while ago, to attend the parliament sessions.

The President who arrived at the Parliament Complex was received by the Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena and the Members of Parliament representing the ruling party.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was presenting the road map with proposed solutions to the existing economic problem to the Parliament, and the President entered the chamber and listened to the speech, the PMD said.

Parliament had convened today (July 5) at 10.00 am.

Meanwhile Regulations under the Foreign Exchange Act, no. 12 of 2017, Two Orders under the Sri Lanka Export Development Act No. 40 of 1979 published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2270/20 and 2280/32, Resolution under the Custom ordinance, Resolutions under Section 8 of the Appropriation Act No. 7 of 2020 are scheduled to be approved following debate today.

Furthermore, Six Orders under Special Commodity Levy Act, No. 48 of 2007 and Two Regulations under the Imports and Exports Control Act, No. 01 of 1969 published under the Gazette Extraordinary Nos. 2282/21 and 2282/22 are also scheduled to be approved following debate today.

Thereafter, time has been allotted from 4.30 pm to 4.50 pm for Questions at the Adjournment Time and from 4.50 pm to 5.30 pm it has been decided to debate the Motion at the Adjournment Time brought by the Government.