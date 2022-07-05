Discussions with IMF ended successfully  PM tells Parliament

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that Sri Lanka’s discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had ended successfully.

He stated that the next step is to submit a report on debt restructuring.

Wickremesinghe stated this while delivering a special statement in Parliament on Tuesday (05) regarding the progress of negotiations with the IMF.

Sri Lanka has so far held several rounds of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Wickremesinghe also presented the road map with proposed solutions to the existing economic problem to the Parliament.