Discussions with IMF ended successfully  PM tells Parliament

July 5, 2022   11:01 am

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that Sri Lanka’s discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had ended successfully. 

He stated that the next step is to submit a report on debt restructuring.

Wickremesinghe stated this while delivering a special statement in Parliament on Tuesday (05) regarding the progress of negotiations with the IMF.

Sri Lanka has so far held several rounds of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Wickremesinghe also presented the road map with proposed solutions to the existing economic problem to the Parliament. 

Strong winds to continue in several provinces and districts

'Aragalaya'should continue until President steps down - Mujibur Rahman

No matter what anyone says, India is helping us - Mano Ganesan

Transportation services severely impacted in Uva Province

Extraordinary gazette issued on essential services (English)

A/L exam could be delayed by a month - Edu. Minister (English)

Parliament to convene for three days from today (English)

Army officer caught on camera kicking persons at fuel station (English)

