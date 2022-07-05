Parliament adjourned for 10 minutes

July 5, 2022   11:03 am

Parliament has been adjourned for 10 minutes after the opposition staged a protest during the Prime Minister’s speech.

Accordingly, the Parliament was adjourned at around 10.40 am today, Ada Derana correspondent said. 

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe today delivered a special statement in Parliament regarding the progress of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said that Sri Lanka’s discussions with the IMF had ended successfully and that the next step is to submit a report on debt restructuring.

Meanwhile President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had also arrived at the Parliament, a short while ago, to attend the parliament sessions.

Wickremesinghe was presenting the road map with proposed solutions to the existing economic problem to the Parliament, and the President had entered the chamber and listened to the speech.

Opposition MPs representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) had then proceeded to stage a protest in the chamber while holding placards that read ‘Go Home Gota’ resulting in a tense situation.

