Private bus operators block Battaramulla-Kaduwela road

Private bus operators block Battaramulla-Kaduwela road

July 5, 2022   02:15 pm

The Battaramulla-Kaduwela Road (177 bus route) has been blocked for traffic in front of the Thalangama CTB bus depot due to a protest.

The protest is being staged by private bus operators who are demanding fuel, Ada Derana reporter said. 

They have completely blocked the road using their buses opposite the Thalangama CTB depot and are engaged in a protest demanding fuel, he said.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes in order to avoid the traffic jam along the road. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM delivers special statement in Parliament on economic situation

PM delivers special statement in Parliament on economic situation

PM delivers special statement in Parliament on economic situation

Mother of one murdered in Polpithigama

Mother of one murdered in Polpithigama

Cabinet approval to waive off unpaid loans obtained by paddy farmers from state banks

Cabinet approval to waive off unpaid loans obtained by paddy farmers from state banks

Sri Lanka's fuel queues spiral out of control with no shipments in sight

Sri Lanka's fuel queues spiral out of control with no shipments in sight

Strong winds to continue in several provinces and districts

Strong winds to continue in several provinces and districts

'Aragalaya'should continue until President steps down - Mujibur Rahman

'Aragalaya'should continue until President steps down - Mujibur Rahman

No matter what anyone says, India is helping us - Mano Ganesan

No matter what anyone says, India is helping us - Mano Ganesan

Transportation services severely impacted in Uva Province

Transportation services severely impacted in Uva Province