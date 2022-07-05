Private bus operators block Battaramulla-Kaduwela road

The Battaramulla-Kaduwela Road (177 bus route) has been blocked for traffic in front of the Thalangama CTB bus depot due to a protest.

The protest is being staged by private bus operators who are demanding fuel, Ada Derana reporter said.

They have completely blocked the road using their buses opposite the Thalangama CTB depot and are engaged in a protest demanding fuel, he said.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes in order to avoid the traffic jam along the road.