LP Gas shipment further delayed

July 5, 2022   02:40 pm

Litro Gas company states that the ship carrying 3,724 metric tonnes of liquified petroleum (LP) gas which was expected to reach the country between the 6th and 8th of this month would be further delayed.

It has been informed that the ship would be delayed further due to changes in the weather conditions.

Accordingly, the ship is expected to reach the island on 9th of July.

The LP gas shipment is scheduled to arrive the island in accordance with the agreement signed between the World Bank and the Litro Gas company for the import of 100,000 metric tonnes of LP gas.

Another ship carrying LP gas is expected to arrive the country between 11th and 12th of July, said Litro chairman Muditha Peris.

 

