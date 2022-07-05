Husband arrested over murder of Lankapura DS administrative officer

The husband of the slain administrative officer of the Polonnaruwa, Lankapura Divisional Secretariat has been arrested on suspicion over her murder, police said today.

The 42-year-old woman had been attacked with a sharp object at her home at around 2.45 a.m. yesterday (04) while she had succumbed to injuries on admission to hospital.

The victim, Yamuna Padmini, is a mother of two and had served as the administrative officer of the Lankapura Divisional Secretariat.

Incidentally following the murder, the victim’s husband had said that although he had seen a certain individual inside their room, he was unable to identify the person in the darkness.