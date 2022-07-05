Husband arrested over murder of Lankapura DS administrative officer

July 5, 2022   04:29 pm

The husband of the slain administrative officer of the Polonnaruwa, Lankapura Divisional Secretariat has been arrested on suspicion over her murder, police said today. 

The 42-year-old woman had been attacked with a sharp object at her home at around 2.45 a.m. yesterday (04) while she had succumbed to injuries on admission to hospital. 

The victim, Yamuna Padmini, is a mother of two and had served as the administrative officer of the Lankapura Divisional Secretariat. 

Incidentally following the murder, the victim’s husband had said that although he had seen a certain individual inside their room, he was unable to identify the person in the darkness.

