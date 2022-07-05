Power cut schedule for next three days

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved power cuts of 03 hours per day from July 06 to July 08.

Accordingly, rolling power cuts in the next three days are to be imposed as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 01 hour and 40 minutes during daytime & 1 hour and 20 minutes during the night.

Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

Groups MNOXYZ - 03 hours from 5.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

See full schedule below...

Demand Management Schedule from July 06-08 by Adaderana Online on Scribd