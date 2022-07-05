Power cut schedule for next three days

Power cut schedule for next three days

July 5, 2022   05:13 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved power cuts of 03 hours per day from July 06 to July 08.

Accordingly, rolling power cuts in the next three days are to be imposed as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 01 hour and 40 minutes during daytime & 1 hour and 20 minutes during the night.

Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

Groups MNOXYZ - 03 hours from 5.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

See full schedule below... 

 

Demand Management Schedule from July 06-08 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

PM delivers special statement in Parliament on economic situation

PM delivers special statement in Parliament on economic situation

Mother of one murdered in Polpithigama

Mother of one murdered in Polpithigama

Cabinet approval to waive off unpaid loans obtained by paddy farmers from state banks

Cabinet approval to waive off unpaid loans obtained by paddy farmers from state banks

Sri Lanka's fuel queues spiral out of control with no shipments in sight

Sri Lanka's fuel queues spiral out of control with no shipments in sight

Strong winds to continue in several provinces and districts

Strong winds to continue in several provinces and districts

'Aragalaya'should continue until President steps down - Mujibur Rahman

'Aragalaya'should continue until President steps down - Mujibur Rahman

No matter what anyone says, India is helping us - Mano Ganesan

No matter what anyone says, India is helping us - Mano Ganesan