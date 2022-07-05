Senior army officer involved in Yakgahapitiya incident relieved of duties

Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage has relieved the officer involved in the incident at Yakgahapitiya Petrol Station of all his duties with immediate effect until the 5-member Court of Inquiry’s recommendations are received.

A parallel military investigation of the Sri Lanka Army Corps of Military Police (SLACMP) with regard to the incident is also underway recording statements, the Sri Lanka Army said today.



The Security Force Headquarters - West on Monday (4) appointed a five-member Court of Inquiry, headed by a Brigade Commander to investigate into the issue, related to the Senior Officer’s conduct and to make its recommendations.

A video recorded using a mobile phone, showing an army officer kicking a person on the chest at a fuel station, had been widely circulated on social media recently prompting the internal investigation.