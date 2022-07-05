Dates for 2022 A/L, O/L and Scholarship exams announced

July 5, 2022   06:26 pm

Education Minister Susil Premajayantha today announced the dates for the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination, the G.C.E. Ordinary level examination and the Grade 05 Scholarship exam.

Accordingly, he said that the G.C.E. A/L examination will be held from November 28 to December 23, 2022 while the Grade 5 Scholarship exam is to be held on November 27.

Meanwhile the G.C.E. O/L examination is expected to be held between April and May next year, the Minister of Education said. 

