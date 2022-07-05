Issuing of revenue licenses in NWP limited to 3 days a week

The issuing of vehicle revenue licenses in the North-Western Province will only be carried out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from today until further notice, the Government Information Department said.

Meanwhile the revenue licenses in the North-Western Province expiring between July 01 and July 31, 2022 will be extended until August 31, 2022.

However, facilities for obtaining revenue licenses through the online system for vehicles in the North-West Province has provided, according to the chief secretary of the province P.B.M. Sirisena.