Police bust fake gem racket

Embilipitiya Police has arrested a racketeer who had illegally earned money through the sale of counterfeit gemstones to buyers.

Several counterfeit gemstones, tool used for identifying gemstones and a mobile phone which was found in the possession of the suspect were taken into police custody.

The suspect, Janaka Manjusara from Embilipitiya, Moraketiya area, has continued this racket through a website and social media, said the Police.

The suspect reportedly provides genuine gemstones in the first transaction and then sells them counterfeit stones thereafter in later transactions to dupe buyers.

During interrogations, it has been revealed that he has been operating this racket for a long period of time.

The arrested suspect is to be produced at the Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court.