High swell waves, strong winds expected in sea areas

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

The swell waves can increase (about 2.5 – 3.0 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The naval and fishing communities who are engaged in fishing and naval activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota are requested to be vigilant in this regard.