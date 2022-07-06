Hirunika and 8 others arrested during protest

July 6, 2022   12:23 pm

Former MP Hirunika Premachandra and eight others have been arrested by police while protesting in front of the President’s House in Colombo Fort.

They have been taken into custody by Fort Police, according to the Police Headquarters. 

A gathering of people including the former parliamentarian had been engaged in a protest opposite the President’s House in Fort this morning (06).

They have been arrested for allegedly attempting to forcibly enter the premises of the President’s House during this protest. 

The arrested protesters include five females including Hirunika Premachandra and four males. 

Statements are currently being recorded from them while Fort Police is conducting further investigations. 

