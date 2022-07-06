Navy foils two illegal migration attempts, apprehends 53 people

In two separate search operations carried out in beach areas of Trincomalee and Mannar last night (July 05), Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 53 persons who were attempting to illegally migrate from the country via sea routes.

The operations also led to the apprehension of 02 human smugglers, the navy said in a statement.

A special operation mounted at Erakkandi Beach yesterday in coordination with the Kuchchaveli Police, SLNS Vijayaba in the Eastern Naval Command led to the apprehension of 46 people suspected to be attempting to illegally migrate from the country by sea.

Among the group that was remaining at the beach were 12 males, 11 females and 23 children.

They were identified as residents of Kinniya, Muthur and Kumburupiddi areas, aged between 01 to 52 years. The group was handed over to the Kuchchaveli Police for onward legal action.

Meanwhile, in a search operation carried out by SLNS Gajaba in the North Central Naval Command 07 people, suspected to be on an illegal migration attempt to a foreign country by a dinghy, were apprehended along with 02 human smugglers on the beach area of Talpadu yesterday.

The group consisted of 03 males, 01 female and 03 children. The Navy also took hold of the dinghy to be used for the illegal act.

The suspects held in the operation are residents of Colombo, Badulla, Vavuniya and Mannar, who are from 05 to 48 years of age. They were handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal proceedings.