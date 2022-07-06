Police fire tear gas at protesters near parliament entry road

Police fire tear gas at protesters near parliament entry road

July 6, 2022   02:43 pm

The police fired tear gas and water cannons at a group of protesters at the parliament entry road near Diyatha Uyana this afternoon (July 06).

According to reports, the demonstrators had attempted to advance through the barricades set up by the police.

The protest march is organized by the joint trade unions for the protection of petroleum resources.

As a result, the entry roads to the parliament from Polduwa Junction and the Japanese Friendship Bridge have been closed for vehicular movement.

