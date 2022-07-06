Woman arrested with heroin and millions in cash

Woman arrested with heroin and millions in cash

July 6, 2022   03:35 pm

The mistress of organized criminal gang member and drug trafficker under the alias “Dubai Nipuna” has been arrested with 20 grams of heroin and a stock of money.

The suspected woman was taken into custody in Pepiliyana area of Boralesgamuwa by the Police Special Task Force.

The STF officers have seized heroin worth Rs. 400,000 and Rs. 2,150,000 in cash from the possession of the arrestee.

The operation was carried out as per the orders and instructions of STF Commanding Officer, DIG Waruna Jayasundara, and the information received by  Gonahena Special Task Force Camp.

The woman in question, aged 33, has been handed over to the Police Bureau of Narcotics, along with the seized items for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

STF arrests woman along with heroin and millions in cash

STF arrests woman along with heroin and millions in cash

STF arrests woman along with heroin and millions in cash

22A taken up for debate in parliament today

22A taken up for debate in parliament today

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Nimal Siripala temporarily steps down from minister post

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Nimal Siripala temporarily steps down from minister post

Wimal says only solution is to form an interim all-party govt

Wimal says only solution is to form an interim all-party govt

More tense situations reported at filling stations

More tense situations reported at filling stations

Minister Dhammika challenges PM Ranil to a debate

Minister Dhammika challenges PM Ranil to a debate

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Limited number of trains in operation today

Limited number of trains in operation today