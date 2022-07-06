SL President calls Russian counterpart, seeks credit support to import fuel

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has sought an offer of credit support from Russian President Vladimir Putin to import fuel to Sri Lanka to ride out the current economic challenges.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the Head of State said he had a very productive telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart today (July 06).

The two leaders have unanimously agreed that strengthening bilateral relations in sectors such as tourism, trade and culture is paramount in reinforcing the friendship between the two nations.

During their conversation, President Rajapaksa has appealed to President Putin to resume Russian airline Aeroflot’s flight operations to Sri Lanka.

He also thanked President Putin for the support extended by the Russian government to overcome the challenges Sri Lanka faced in the past.