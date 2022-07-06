Health services chief warns of Covid-19 re-emergence

The Director-General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena says the threat of Covid-19 is not completely eliminated yet and that there is a risk of re-emergence of the virus with new variants.

Attending a press conference, Dr. Gunawardena pointed out that it is essential to receive all 04 doses of covid-19 vaccines.

“Earlier we made a kind request [from people] to take the booster or the third dose after completing the primary vaccination, and we urge those who obtained the booster dose to get the fourth dose administered.”

At present, 97 percent of people over the age of 20 have successfully completed the primary vaccination, however, only 7.9 million individuals have obtained the first booster dose, the health services chief explained further.