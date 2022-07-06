Thirteen arrested over unruly conduct at filling station remanded

The 13 people, who were arrested for their unruly conduct at a filling station in Wellawaya town, have been remanded until the 12th of July.

A tense situation had ensued as the people who queued up outside the filling station to obtain fuel began to display violent behaviour after it was announced that the pumps have run dry.

A group of people had then hurled stones and bottles at the filling station, injuring one police officer who was on duty, and damaging the signboard of the filling station.

The arrestees were identified as residents of Passara, Ethiliwewa and Wellawaya areas, aged between 18 and 45 years.

The police also took 20 motorcycles into custody, along with the 13 suspects, who were produced before Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court earlier today.