Kerosene price also set to increase?

The price of kerosene will also have to be increased in the near future, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe.

Accordingly, the fishermen will be subsidized in cash as per the kerosene price increment, said the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile attention has been directed towards providing diesel, LP gas, grocery items and ice cubes required for the multi-day trawlers, he pointed out further answering a question put forward by MP Dilip Wedaarachchi in Parliament today (06), on the issues facing the fisheries industry.

PM Ranil Wickremasinghe also said that the relevant ministries are already informed to take necessary actions to provide the required reliefs.

The prime minister added:

“According to the current situation in the country, in order to ensure the safety of the fishing industry, we are working in accordance with the agreement made with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation to release a daily amount of diesel and kerosene. Accordingly, the kerosene for small vessels will be distributed to the fishermen. Under the recommendations of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, the supply is currently being implemented to cover 15 districts of Sri Lanka.”



“In addition to this, after receiving diesel and kerosene stocks at the selected fuel stations, the necessary arrangements have already been made for the district branch directors of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to prepare a system for releasing them only for the fishing industry.



“Necessary measures have been taken to protect the fishing industry according to the measures mentioned earlier. We are currently giving a subsidy per litre. In the future, the price of a litre will have to be increased, at which time every fisherman will be subsidized in cash. We will pay the full difference in cash. Even if the money is paid, it can be done, because the fishery can be protected. This is an important step, especially when there is a food shortage in this country, we have a responsibility to provide relief to the fishing industry. I express my regret for the situation of the fishermen today. We have a limited amount of fuel, either way we work to share.”