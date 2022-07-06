Minister GL briefs UN Resident Coordinator on Sri Lankas situation

Minister GL briefs UN Resident Coordinator on Sri Lankas situation

July 6, 2022   10:06 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. G.L. Peiris met with the United Nations Resident Coordinator Hanna Singer-Hamdy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently.

During the discussion, Minister Peiris briefed the Resident Coordinator on the current situation in the country, particularly with regard to fuel, food and pharmaceutical shortages.

He expressed deep appreciation for the humanitarian assistance being received from bilateral and multilateral donors.

The Resident Coordinator explained the current status of the humanitarian assistance from the United Nations and its agencies.

She said the immediate assistance extended by the UN for Sri Lanka includes urea for the Maha season, pharmaceuticals, seeds and a school feeding programme, in addition to other on-going assistance programmes.

Minister Peiris also elaborated on the progress of the IMF talks and stated that the Government is in process of preparing a new budget, taking into account the measures proposed by the IMF to restore debt sustainability in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

COPE questions Litro officials over costs of gas shipments

COPE questions Litro officials over costs of gas shipments

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.06

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.06

Nimal Siripala temporarily steps down from ministerial portfolio

Nimal Siripala temporarily steps down from ministerial portfolio

Fuel shortage hampers railway services, trains overcrowded

Fuel shortage hampers railway services, trains overcrowded

Wimal slams alleged solicitation of bribe by a minister from foreign company

Wimal slams alleged solicitation of bribe by a minister from foreign company

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request to Russian President Putin

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request to Russian President Putin

Minister Dhammika Perera says PM Ranil Wickremesinghe should quit Finance Minister post

Minister Dhammika Perera says PM Ranil Wickremesinghe should quit Finance Minister post