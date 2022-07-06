Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. G.L. Peiris met with the United Nations Resident Coordinator Hanna Singer-Hamdy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently.

During the discussion, Minister Peiris briefed the Resident Coordinator on the current situation in the country, particularly with regard to fuel, food and pharmaceutical shortages.

He expressed deep appreciation for the humanitarian assistance being received from bilateral and multilateral donors.

The Resident Coordinator explained the current status of the humanitarian assistance from the United Nations and its agencies.

She said the immediate assistance extended by the UN for Sri Lanka includes urea for the Maha season, pharmaceuticals, seeds and a school feeding programme, in addition to other on-going assistance programmes.

Minister Peiris also elaborated on the progress of the IMF talks and stated that the Government is in process of preparing a new budget, taking into account the measures proposed by the IMF to restore debt sustainability in Sri Lanka.