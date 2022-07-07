Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers expected in several provinces and districts

July 7, 2022   08:02 am

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills and in Southern province.

Sea Areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and wind speed will be 20-35 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.0 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The naval and fishing communities who are engaged in fishing and naval activities in the above mentioned sea areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

