The water supply for Colombo 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas has been interrupted by a breakdown of a transmission pipeline, the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWS&DB) says.

According to the NWS&DB, repair work is in progress and the water supply is expected to be restored by 6.00 a.m. tomorrow (July 08).

Meanwhile, the water supply for Colombo 01 will be under low pressure for the time being.