Two representatives from Russian oil company arrive in Sri Lanka

July 7, 2022   01:21 pm

Two representatives from a Russian oil company have reportedly arrived in the island today (07).

Ada Derana reporter said the two officials had touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning.

During this visit, discussions are scheduled to be held between the relevant oil company representatives and Sri Lankan authorities regarding the import of fuel.

Due to the suspension of direct flights between Moscow and Katunayake, the relevant representatives have had to come to Sri Lanka via Bahrain.

National Freedom Front (NFF) leader MP Wimal Weerawansa and others were present to welcome the representatives.

Meanwhile President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had yesterday sought an offer of credit support from Russian President Vladimir Putin to import fuel to Sri Lanka to ride out the current economic challenges.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the President said he had a very productive telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart.

The two leaders had unanimously agreed that strengthening bilateral relations in sectors such as tourism, trade and culture is paramount in reinforcing the friendship between the two nations.

During their conversation, President Rajapaksa has appealed to President Putin to resume Russian airline Aeroflot’s flight operations to Sri Lanka.

