Trade unionists stage protest in front of Railway Dept. head office

Trade unionists stage protest in front of Railway Dept. head office

July 7, 2022   02:04 pm

Several trade unionists have staged a demonstration blocking the entrance to the Sri Lanka Railway headquarters in Colombo.

The protesting railway employees are urging the authorities to expedite the provision of fuel.

As the shortage of fuel continues to hamper the public transport services, multiple train journeys were cancelled today as well. Train compartments and railway platforms were seen crammed with commuters due to the limited number of trains being operated.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the station masters at Maradana and Colombo Fort railway stations have withdrawn from performing their duties.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police obtain court order against protest planned by religious leaders

Police obtain court order against protest planned by religious leaders

Police obtain court order against protest planned by religious leaders

Another persons dies while waiting in a fuel queue

Another persons dies while waiting in a fuel queue

Opposition Leader vows to give strength to the people's struggle

Opposition Leader vows to give strength to the people's struggle

19-year-old arrested over murder in Nochchiyagama, Anuradhapura

19-year-old arrested over murder in Nochchiyagama, Anuradhapura

More than 6 million Sri Lankans facing food insecurity: UN

More than 6 million Sri Lankans facing food insecurity: UN

Pregnant woman gives birth while waiting in queue at passport office

Pregnant woman gives birth while waiting in queue at passport office

Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka appears before COPE

Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka appears before COPE

Train services expected to gradually return to normal within today

Train services expected to gradually return to normal within today