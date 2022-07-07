Trade unionists stage protest in front of Railway Dept. head office

Several trade unionists have staged a demonstration blocking the entrance to the Sri Lanka Railway headquarters in Colombo.

The protesting railway employees are urging the authorities to expedite the provision of fuel.

As the shortage of fuel continues to hamper the public transport services, multiple train journeys were cancelled today as well. Train compartments and railway platforms were seen crammed with commuters due to the limited number of trains being operated.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the station masters at Maradana and Colombo Fort railway stations have withdrawn from performing their duties.