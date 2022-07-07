The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has rejected a request made by the police to issue a restraining order preventing the protestors from entering the vicinity of the President’s House in Colombo Fort tomorrow (July 08) and the day after (July 09).

However, Colombo Additional Magistrate Keminda Perera said the police are authorized to take necessary action in the event of any unlawful activities.

The request was put forward by the OIC of Colombo Fort Police.