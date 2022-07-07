Exclusive fuel arrangements for healthcare workers to be deferred

Exclusive fuel arrangements for healthcare workers to be deferred

July 7, 2022   04:45 pm

The Secretary to the Ministry of Health has given directives to defer the exclusive arrangement to supply fuel to the healthcare workers for 48 hours due to the prevailing situation.

This was conveyed in a letter directed to the secretaries to the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Power & Energy and the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs & Provincial Councils today (July 07).

Health Secretary S. Chandraguptha said a new date will be notified in due course to resume the exclusive fuel arrangement for healthcare workers following a review.

