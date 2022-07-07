Police chief urges public to act responsibly when exercising rights

July 7, 2022   06:05 pm

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne has appealed to all civil activists, political and religious leaders and the general public to act responsibly when exercising their freedom of speech and expression.

Delivering a video statement, the police chief urged the members of public to refrain from damaging private and public property and obstructing the duties of public servants on duty.

“The police always respect the freedom of expression and speech and peaceful assembly guaranteed by the Constitution, and we will take every possible measure to protect and promote these rights of the citizens,” IGP Wickramaratne assured.

All police officers in the country are given instructions in this regard from time to time, he added.

