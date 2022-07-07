Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today officially handed over the US$ 2 million donation it promised to the country’s health sector to purchase essential medicines.

Out of the total grant, US$ 1 million was donated to the ‘Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children,’ to buy essential medicines required for pediatric care for children.

Meanwhile ‘The National Cancer Hospital’ (Apeksha Hospital) was donated US$ 1 million to purchase essential medicines for the treatment of cancer patients.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket also donated LKR 22.5 million sponsorship grant for the athletes taking part in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The grant was handed over to the Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe by the President of Sri Lanka Cricket Mr. Shammi Silva.

Sri Lanka Cricket also donated a sum of LKR 100 million to the National Sports Fund.

Mr. Anuradha Wijekoon, Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Mr. Janaka Sri Chandraguptha, Secretary, Ministry of Health, and Mr. Mohan de Silva, Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket were also among participants at the ceremony held at the Ministry of Sports.

Director-General of Sports Mr. Amal Edirsooriya, Director General of Health Mr. Asela Gunawardena, Assistant Treasurer of Sri Lanka Cricket Mr. Sujeeva Godaliyadda, Mr. Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket and Dr. Anwar Hamdani, Director, Medical Technology Services also attended the event.