SLC officially hands over US$ 2 million to Sri Lankas health sector

SLC officially hands over US$ 2 million to Sri Lankas health sector

July 7, 2022   07:10 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today officially handed over the US$ 2 million donation it promised to the country’s health sector to purchase essential medicines.

Out of the total grant, US$ 1 million was donated to the ‘Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children,’ to buy essential medicines required for pediatric care for children.

Meanwhile ‘The National Cancer Hospital’ (Apeksha Hospital) was donated US$ 1 million to purchase essential medicines for the treatment of cancer patients.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket also donated LKR 22.5 million sponsorship grant for the athletes taking part in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The grant was handed over to the Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe by the President of Sri Lanka Cricket Mr. Shammi Silva.

Sri Lanka Cricket also donated a sum of LKR 100 million to the National Sports Fund.

Mr. Anuradha Wijekoon, Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Mr. Janaka Sri Chandraguptha, Secretary, Ministry of Health, and Mr. Mohan de Silva, Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket were also among participants at the ceremony held at the Ministry of Sports.

Director-General of Sports Mr. Amal Edirsooriya, Director General of Health Mr. Asela Gunawardena, Assistant Treasurer of Sri Lanka Cricket Mr. Sujeeva Godaliyadda, Mr. Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket and Dr. Anwar Hamdani, Director, Medical Technology Services also attended the event.

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankas headline inflation projected to hit 70% in coming months

Sri Lankas headline inflation projected to hit 70% in coming months

Sri Lankas headline inflation projected to hit 70% in coming months

PUCSL chief challenges fuel pricing formula at COPE

PUCSL chief challenges fuel pricing formula at COPE

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Police obtain court order against protest planned by religious leaders

Police obtain court order against protest planned by religious leaders

Another persons dies while waiting in a fuel queue

Another persons dies while waiting in a fuel queue

Opposition Leader vows to give strength to the people's struggle

Opposition Leader vows to give strength to the people's struggle

19-year-old arrested over murder in Nochchiyagama, Anuradhapura

19-year-old arrested over murder in Nochchiyagama, Anuradhapura