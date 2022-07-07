Duration for lodging complaints on property damage during unrest extended

July 7, 2022   09:15 pm

The duration for lodging complaints to the victims of property damage as a result of the act of vandalism in several parts of the country from March 31 to May 15, extended until July 22, the Government Information Department said. 

The President on June 01 appointed a three-member Presidential Commission to inquire into the incidents of arson, looting, murders, injuries caused to individuals and damages to properties in parts of the country between March 31 and May 15, 2022.

The commission of inquiry is headed by Supreme Court Justice Buwaneka Aluvihare and also includes former Senior DIG S.M. Wickramasinghe and Additional Chief Assessor N.A.S. Wasantha Kumara.

Meanwhile the Additional Secretary to the President Mr. Buwaneka Herath was appointed as the Secretary to the commission. 

