CPC opens registration for USD priority consumer facility

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says it has opened registration for priority consumer facility to purchase fuel for US dollars.

The applications could be downloaded from the CPC website (www.ceypetco.gov.lk).

The relevant conditions, the USD payment process and the infrastructure requirements to be complete by the applicant after authorization is grant by CPC can also be viewed on the CPC website.

The Minster of Power and Energy last week announced that any company or industry that capable of paying in US dollars can open a consumer account at the CPC to obtain a weekly guaranteed fuel quota.

However, he said they would be required to pay a month in advance and fuel will be issued either on a daily or weekly basis from the 12th of July.

Already paid customers will receive their quota starting from the aforementioned day, he added.