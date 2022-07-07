CPC opens registration for USD priority consumer facility

CPC opens registration for USD priority consumer facility

July 7, 2022   09:44 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says it has opened registration for priority consumer facility to purchase fuel for US dollars. 

The applications could be downloaded from the CPC website (www.ceypetco.gov.lk).

The relevant conditions, the USD payment process and the infrastructure requirements to be complete by the applicant after authorization is grant by CPC can also be viewed on the CPC website

The Minster of Power and Energy last week announced that any company or industry that capable of paying in US dollars can open a consumer account at the CPC to obtain a weekly guaranteed fuel quota.

However, he said they would be required to pay a month in advance and fuel will be issued either on a daily or weekly basis from the 12th of July.

Already paid customers will receive their quota starting from the aforementioned day, he added.

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

UN says more than 6 million Sri Lankans facing food insecurity (English)

UN says more than 6 million Sri Lankans facing food insecurity (English)

UN says more than 6 million Sri Lankans facing food insecurity (English)

Police chief urges public to act responsibly when exercising rights (English)

Police chief urges public to act responsibly when exercising rights (English)

Buddhist monks launch Satyagraha in Colombo (English)

Buddhist monks launch Satyagraha in Colombo (English)

Another persons dies while waiting in a fuel queue (English)

Another persons dies while waiting in a fuel queue (English)

PUCSL chief challenges fuel pricing formula at COPE (English)

PUCSL chief challenges fuel pricing formula at COPE (English)

Sri Lanka's headline inflation projected to hit 70% in coming months (English)

Sri Lanka's headline inflation projected to hit 70% in coming months (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.07