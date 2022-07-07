Rakna Arakshaka Lanka among 3 institutions brought under Investment Promotion Ministry

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a Gazette Extraordinary bringing three institutions including Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Limited (RALL) under the purview of the Ministry of Investment Promotion.

The other two institutions brought under the said ministry are Selendiva Investments Limited and Hotel Developers (Lanka) Pvt Limited. 

Rakna Arakshaka Lanka was previously under the purview of the Ministry of Defence while Selendiva Investments Ltd. and Hotel Developers (Lanka) Pvt Ltd. came under the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing.  

Newly-appointed Member of Parliament Dhammika Perera currently serves as the Minister of Investment Promotion.

