Shipment of 40,000 MT of fertilizer expected tomorrow

A shipment of 40,000 MT of fertilizer is expected to reach the island in the late hours of tomorrow (July 09).

Meanwhile, another consignment of 25,000 MT of fertilizer is lined up to arrive in Colombo within the next two days.

Fertilizer distribution process will commence on July 10 (Sunday) following the arrival of these shipments, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, speaking to the media, said necessary financial provisions have already been allocated to distribute fertilizer stocks required for the Maha Season.