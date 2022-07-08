SLTB workers threaten to withdraw from duties

Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) workers will withdraw from duties if they are not provided with the required amount of fuel to report to work, the General Secretary to the All-Ceylon Transport Employees’ Association, Sepal Liyanage says.

If the authorities fail to introduce a mechanism this morning to provide fuel for SLTB employees to report for work, they will resort to their trade union action after 12.00 noon today (08), he added.

Meanwhile, Gemunu Wijeratne, the chairman of All-Ceylon Private Bus Owners’ Association, mentioned that private buses will not operate near the areas where protests are taking place, in order to use the available stocks of fuel economically.

Ananda Ratnayake, the chairman of Water Supply & Drainage Board Employees’ Union, stressed that the authorities should take necessary steps to provide fuel for the employees of the Board amid the current situation.

The Chairman of Station Masters’ Union Sumedha Somarathne stated that if there is no proper arrangement to supply fuel to the railway employees, the train services will be called off without prior notice.