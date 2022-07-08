Court dismisses police request against IUSF protest

Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe has rejected the request made by police seeking a restraining order to prevent the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) protesters from entering several roads in Cinnamon Garden police area.

The Cinnamon Garden Police told the chief magistrate that the IUSF has planned protest marches from Viharamahadevi Park to the vicinity of the President’s House in Colombo Fort via the Technical Junction in Maradana today and tomorrow.

Stating that these protest marches tend to turn violent although they are started off peacefully, the police requested the chief magistrate to issue a restraining order preventing the IUSF protesters from entering several roads in the Cinnamon Garden police area.

Appearing on behalf of the respondents, President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris pointed out that the members of the public are entitled to exercise their freedom of movement guaranteed by the constitution.

He explained that the police have the authority to take necessary action in the event of any unruly conduct during these protest marches.

Taking into account the submissions presented, the chief magistrate decided to dismiss the request made by the Cinnamon Garden Police.