Chaos and force will not fix economic crisis in Sri Lanka: US envoy

July 8, 2022   01:37 pm

The Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung says chaos and force will not fix the economy or bring the political stability that Sri Lankans need right now.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the US envoy urged Sri Lankans to engage in protests in a peaceful manner.

“Violence is not an answer,” Chung said, while reminding the military tri-forces to allow peaceful protesters the space and security to do so.

 

