LIOC temporarily halts fuel distribution to filling stations

LIOC temporarily halts fuel distribution to filling stations

July 8, 2022   02:25 pm

Lanka IOC has decided to suspend the distribution of fuel to filling stations scheduled for today and tomorrow, in view of the planned anti-government protest.

However, the company’s terminals in Trincomalee will remain open and continue to supply fuel to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and all industries uninterruptedly.

Manoj Gupta, the Managing Director of Indian Oil Corporation’s subsidiary in Sri Lanka said fuel distribution to filling stations is expected to resume from Sunday morning (July 10).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Man hacked to death in Pugoda area

Man hacked to death in Pugoda area

Man hacked to death in Pugoda area

Aspirations of people not fulfilled by 22A - BASLs president

Aspirations of people not fulfilled by 22A - BASLs president

Discussion held between SLFP and Patali Champika

Discussion held between SLFP and Patali Champika

Youth killed in clash at filling station in Galle

Youth killed in clash at filling station in Galle

Fuel shortage adds to issues faced by Gotu Kola growers

Fuel shortage adds to issues faced by Gotu Kola growers

Buddhist monks protest fast in Colombo enters day two

Buddhist monks protest fast in Colombo enters day two

CPC opens registration for USD priority consumer facility

CPC opens registration for USD priority consumer facility

Tea industry facing difficulties without fertilizer and fuel?

Tea industry facing difficulties without fertilizer and fuel?