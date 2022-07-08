LIOC temporarily halts fuel distribution to filling stations

Lanka IOC has decided to suspend the distribution of fuel to filling stations scheduled for today and tomorrow, in view of the planned anti-government protest.

However, the company’s terminals in Trincomalee will remain open and continue to supply fuel to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and all industries uninterruptedly.

Manoj Gupta, the Managing Director of Indian Oil Corporation’s subsidiary in Sri Lanka said fuel distribution to filling stations is expected to resume from Sunday morning (July 10).