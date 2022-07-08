Seven arrested over killing of youth at filling station in Galle

Seven people, including the two main suspects, were arrested in connection with the killing of a youth who was assaulted at a filling station in Megalle, the police say.

The deceased is a 25-year-old who was residing in Wanchawala area in Yatagala.

According to reports, the victim, along with his brother and sister-in-law, had visited one of his friends who had been waiting in the fuel queue for over several days.

They had gone to a restaurant leaving the car in the queue and a dispute ensued after they, on their return, found another car parked ahead of their vehicle.

At that moment, an argument had broken out between the two groups, which soon escalated to a scuffle.

The youth in question was critically wounded after being assaulted with a sharp weapon while his brother and the owner of the car were also sustained injuries in the clash.

They were admitted to the Teaching Hospital in Karapitiya, however the 25-year-old had succumbed to injuries later.

Reports revealed the victims had been pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering at the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University. His father, who served as an army officer, had lost his life in the Operation Jayasikurui. Later in 2015, his mother also passed away in a car accident. He had later pursued

According to his mother’s sister, the youth was having plans to migrate to another country due to the current situation in the country.

Investigations into the killing of the youth were initiated by the Galle Harbour Police.

Meanwhile, a car, a three-wheeler and a motorcycle related to the murder incident have been taken into police custody.