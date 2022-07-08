IUSF protest march tear-gassed in Colombo

The police have fired tear gas and water cannons at the Inter-University Student’s Federation (IUSF) protestors at the entrance of the Bank of Ceylon Mawatha in Colombo.

It is reported that vehicular movement along the Olcott Mawatha in Colombo and nearby areas is obstructed due to the protest march.

A massive anti-government rally organized by the IUSF kicked off near the University of Kelaniya this afternoon.

Earlier today, the Colombo Chief Magistrate rejected a request made by the police, seeking a restraining order to prevent the IUSF protestors from entering several roads in the Cinnamon Garde police area.