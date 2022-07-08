IUSF protest march tear-gassed in Colombo

IUSF protest march tear-gassed in Colombo

July 8, 2022   06:26 pm

The police have fired tear gas and water cannons at the Inter-University Student’s Federation (IUSF) protestors at the entrance of the Bank of Ceylon Mawatha in Colombo.

It is reported that vehicular movement along the Olcott Mawatha in Colombo and nearby areas is obstructed due to the protest march.

A massive anti-government rally organized by the IUSF kicked off near the University of Kelaniya this afternoon.

Earlier today, the Colombo Chief Magistrate rejected a request made by the police, seeking a restraining order to prevent the IUSF protestors from entering several roads in the Cinnamon Garde police area.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Man hacked to death in Pugoda area

Man hacked to death in Pugoda area

Aspirations of people not fulfilled by 22A - BASLs president

Aspirations of people not fulfilled by 22A - BASLs president

Discussion held between SLFP and Patali Champika

Discussion held between SLFP and Patali Champika

Youth killed in clash at filling station in Galle

Youth killed in clash at filling station in Galle

Fuel shortage adds to issues faced by Gotu Kola growers

Fuel shortage adds to issues faced by Gotu Kola growers

Buddhist monks protest fast in Colombo enters day two

Buddhist monks protest fast in Colombo enters day two