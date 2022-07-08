Parts of Western Province under police curfew

Police curfew will be imposed in several police areas of the Western Province with effect from 9.00 p.m. today (July 08), Inspector-General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne announced.

Thereby, the curfew orders will be effective in the following police areas until further notice:

• Negombo police area

• Kelaniya police area

• Nugegoda police area

• Mount Lavinia police area

• Colombo North police area

• Colombo South police area

• Colombo Central police area