Parts of Western Province under police curfew
July 8, 2022 08:15 pm
Police curfew will be imposed in several police areas of the Western Province with effect from 9.00 p.m. today (July 08), Inspector-General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne announced.
Thereby, the curfew orders will be effective in the following police areas until further notice:
• Negombo police area
• Kelaniya police area
• Nugegoda police area
• Mount Lavinia police area
• Colombo North police area
• Colombo South police area
• Colombo Central police area