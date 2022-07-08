Parts of Western Province under police curfew

Parts of Western Province under police curfew

July 8, 2022   08:15 pm

Police curfew will be imposed in several police areas of the Western Province with effect from 9.00 p.m. today (July 08), Inspector-General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne announced.

Thereby, the curfew orders will be effective in the following police areas until further notice:

• Negombo police area
• Kelaniya police area
• Nugegoda police area
• Mount Lavinia police area
• Colombo North police area
• Colombo South police area
• Colombo Central police area

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Vasudeva Nanayakkaras advice to ministers

Vasudeva Nanayakkaras advice to ministers

Vasudeva Nanayakkaras advice to ministers

Fertilizer shipment will arrive tomorrow - Minister Amaraweera

Fertilizer shipment will arrive tomorrow - Minister Amaraweera

Clash at fuel queue claims the life of a youth

Clash at fuel queue claims the life of a youth

IUSF protest march heads to Colombo

IUSF protest march heads to Colombo

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Man hacked to death in Pugoda area

Man hacked to death in Pugoda area

Aspirations of people not fulfilled by 22A - BASLs president

Aspirations of people not fulfilled by 22A - BASLs president

Discussion held between SLFP and Patali Champika

Discussion held between SLFP and Patali Champika