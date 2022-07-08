Power cut schedule for next week announced

Power cut schedule for next week announced

July 8, 2022   09:42 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced the rolling power interruptions for the period from the 9th to 15th of July. 

According to the electricity sector regulator, power cuts imposed on the next two days are as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW: One hour and 40 minutes during daytime / One hour and 20 minutes during night (from July 09-15)

Group CC: Two hours and 30 minutes between 6.00 a.m. and 8.50 a.m. (from July 11-15)

Groups MNOXYZ: Three hours between 5.30 a.m. and 8.50 a.m. (from July 11-15)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Fertilizer shipment will arrive tomorrow - Minister Amaraweera (English)

Fertilizer shipment will arrive tomorrow - Minister Amaraweera (English)

Aspirations of people not fulfilled by 22A - BASL's president (English)

Aspirations of people not fulfilled by 22A - BASL's president (English)

Kanchana wants COPE inquiry into PUCSL chief's allegations on fuel prices (English)

Kanchana wants COPE inquiry into PUCSL chief's allegations on fuel prices (English)

Six-point Senkadagala declaration launched

Six-point Senkadagala declaration launched

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.08

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.08

Sri Lankas top five SOEs incur loss of Rs 931 billion

Sri Lankas top five SOEs incur loss of Rs 931 billion

Continuous supply of gas, fuel & other essentials after July 12 - President

Continuous supply of gas, fuel & other essentials after July 12 - President