Power cut schedule for next week announced

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced the rolling power interruptions for the period from the 9th to 15th of July.

According to the electricity sector regulator, power cuts imposed on the next two days are as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW: One hour and 40 minutes during daytime / One hour and 20 minutes during night (from July 09-15)

Group CC: Two hours and 30 minutes between 6.00 a.m. and 8.50 a.m. (from July 11-15)

Groups MNOXYZ: Three hours between 5.30 a.m. and 8.50 a.m. (from July 11-15)