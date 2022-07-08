Police, armed forces empowered to use necessary force to prevent violence

Police, armed forces empowered to use necessary force to prevent violence

July 8, 2022   10:33 pm

The Defence Secretary says the police and the armed forces empowered to use necessary force against those who endanger or harm the general public, engage in anti-social activities or cause damages to property.

In a video statement, General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne said certain groups are attempting to incite violence among the general public under the pretext of peaceful demonstrations.

Meanwhile, a police curfew order was also imposed in several police areas in the Western Province ahead of the series of mass anti-government protests expected to take place in and outskirts of Colombo tomorrow (July 09).

Accordingly, Negombo, Kelaniya, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia, Colombo North, Colombo South and Colombo Central police areas are under police curfew from 9.00 p.m. today until further notice.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

IUSF begins anti-government protest rally from Kelaniya University (English)

IUSF begins anti-government protest rally from Kelaniya University (English)

IUSF begins anti-government protest rally from Kelaniya University (English)

LIOC temporarily halts fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

LIOC temporarily halts fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

Police urge public to engage in protests peacefully (English)

Police urge public to engage in protests peacefully (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Fertilizer shipment will arrive tomorrow - Minister Amaraweera (English)

Fertilizer shipment will arrive tomorrow - Minister Amaraweera (English)

Aspirations of people not fulfilled by 22A - BASL's president (English)

Aspirations of people not fulfilled by 22A - BASL's president (English)

Kanchana wants COPE inquiry into PUCSL chief's allegations on fuel prices (English)

Kanchana wants COPE inquiry into PUCSL chief's allegations on fuel prices (English)

Six-point Senkadagala declaration launched

Six-point Senkadagala declaration launched