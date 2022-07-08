Police, armed forces empowered to use necessary force to prevent violence

The Defence Secretary says the police and the armed forces empowered to use necessary force against those who endanger or harm the general public, engage in anti-social activities or cause damages to property.

In a video statement, General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne said certain groups are attempting to incite violence among the general public under the pretext of peaceful demonstrations.

Meanwhile, a police curfew order was also imposed in several police areas in the Western Province ahead of the series of mass anti-government protests expected to take place in and outskirts of Colombo tomorrow (July 09).

Accordingly, Negombo, Kelaniya, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia, Colombo North, Colombo South and Colombo Central police areas are under police curfew from 9.00 p.m. today until further notice.