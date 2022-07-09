CEB introduces three new billing methods

Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has decided to introduce three new methods to issue electricity bills, instead of the existing method of pre-printed bills.

Accordingly, any consumer who wishes to receive a physical bill will be issued a bill printed using thermal paper during the monthly bill metre reading.

Consumers can also opt to receive the bill via SMS to the mobile phone number registered with the CEB. They can obtain the assistance of the CEB’s meter reader who visits their residence for the registration process. The consumers can register themselves by sending a text message to 1987 by typing “REG<space> 10-digit account number”

Meanwhile, the CEBCare mobile application is also available for consumers to receive their electricity bills.

The three new methods of issuing electricity bills are introduced as an advance step of the “CEB Assist” programme, which aims to provide more effective customer service and digitalize state departments.

Necessary technical procedures are also being implemented to issue electricity bills via e-mail as the fourth method.

The CEB further stated that a decision was taken to initiate this scheme of issuing bills due to the difficulties in distributing pre-printed bills at the moment owing to the prevailing paper shortage.

The CEB is hopeful that the adoption of these new methods will not only increase efficiency but also contribute to saving more than Rs. 1 billion annually, against the backdrop of the rising cost of issuing printed electricity bills.