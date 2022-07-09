Assign pregnant govt officials to work stations close to home: Female MPs Caucus

The Women Parliamentarian’s Caucus says pregnant government officials, who are facing extreme difficulties in obtaining sufficient transportation facilities due to the fuel crisis, should be assigned to another work station located close to their residence.

The chairperson of the forum, MP Dr. Sudharshini Fernandopulle called for the immediate implementation of this move in a letter to MP Dinesh Gunawardena, the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government and the Leader of the House of Parliament.

Dr. Fernandopulle further noted that the opportunity should be given to pregnant officials who cannot be assigned should be facilitated to perform their duties online under a work-from-home mechanism so that it would not interfere with performing their duties.

Last month, the Public Administration Circular No. 16/2022 was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government to limit the number of officials called to government offices.

Accordingly, in the letter, the Women Parliamentarian’s Caucus requested the ministry to take necessary measures to implement the mandatory measure in facilitating pregnant government officials to be assigned to another work places close to the place of their residence as mentioned in Section 02 of the said circular.

Furthermore, the Women Parliamentarian’s Caucus also requested special attention towards the possibility of applying this mechanism to private sector employees.