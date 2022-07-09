BASL decries imposition of police curfew ahead of mass protests

July 9, 2022   02:04 am

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has expressed strong protest at the imposition of a purported police curfew in parts of the Western Province ahead of the mass protests planned for July 09.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the BASL’s president Saliya Peiris, PC noted that the Police Ordinance does not have a provision for the imposition of such curfew, which he said is “blatantly illegal and a violation of the fundamental rights of the people of our country who are protesting against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government over its failure to protest their basic rights.”

The BASL questioned the Inspector-General of Police as to under what authority he declared the curfew order.

“The declaration of curfew is clearly intended to stifle the freedom of expression and dissent,” the BASL pointed out.

Imposition of police curfew is “totally unacceptable and undemocratic” and it will gravely harm the country’s economy and its social and political stability, the association explained further.

“It will affect Sri Lanka’s international standing.”

The BASL called upon the people of Sri Lanka to take necessary measures to safeguard their democratic rights and to use every peaceful means at their disposal to protect such rights.

“We call upon the Inspector-General of Police to immediately withdraw his illegal order.”

The association went on to note that failure to withdraw the purported curfew order will have severed consequences for the country.

The police chief declared a curfew in Negombo, Kelaniya, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia, Colombo North, Colombo South and Colombo Central police areas with effect from 9.00 p.m. on July 08 until further notice.

