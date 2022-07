Police curfew imposed in parts of the Western Province since 9.00 p.m. yesterday (July 08) will be lifted at 8.00 a.m. today (July 09), Sri Lanka Police says.

Last night, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) announced that Negombo, Kelaniya, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia, Colombo North, Colombo South and Colombo Central police areas will be under police curfew orders until further notice.