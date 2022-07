A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued prescribing liquefied petroleum (LP) gas as “specified goods” under Section 18 of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 0f 2003 (Amended).

The directive is effective from midnight yesterday (08 July).

The communiqué was published by the Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Nalin Fernando, taking into account the fact that LP gas is essential to the life of the community.