Train services resume after curfew lifted

Train services will resume after the police curfew is lifted at 8.00 am today (09 July), the General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways says.

Ahead of the mass protests planned for today, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) announced last night that Negombo, Kelaniya, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia, Colombo North, Colombo South and Colombo Central police areas will be under police curfew orders from 9.00 p.m. yesterday until further notice.

Following the announcement, Sri Lanka Railways said train services to Colombo from other destinations would not operate today, due to the imposition of police curfew.

However, as the curfew orders were lifted this morning, the railway department announced that trains to Colombo will be up and running as scheduled.