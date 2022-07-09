Train services resume after curfew lifted

Train services resume after curfew lifted

July 9, 2022   08:28 am

Train services will resume after the police curfew is lifted at 8.00 am today (09 July), the General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways says.

Ahead of the mass protests planned for today, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) announced last night that Negombo, Kelaniya, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia, Colombo North, Colombo South and Colombo Central police areas will be under police curfew orders from 9.00 p.m. yesterday until further notice.

Following the announcement, Sri Lanka Railways said train services to Colombo from other destinations would not operate today, due to the imposition of police curfew.

However, as the curfew orders were lifted this morning, the railway department announced that trains to Colombo will be up and running as scheduled.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Anti-govt protests staged across the country

Anti-govt protests staged across the country

IUSF begins anti-government protest rally from Kelaniya University (English)

IUSF begins anti-government protest rally from Kelaniya University (English)

LIOC temporarily halts fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

LIOC temporarily halts fuel distribution to filling stations (English)

Police urge public to engage in protests peacefully (English)

Police urge public to engage in protests peacefully (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Fertilizer shipment will arrive tomorrow - Minister Amaraweera (English)

Fertilizer shipment will arrive tomorrow - Minister Amaraweera (English)

Aspirations of people not fulfilled by 22A - BASL's president (English)

Aspirations of people not fulfilled by 22A - BASL's president (English)